Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BBD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.29.

Shares of BBD stock opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. Banco Bradesco has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The company has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.0037 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBD. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,714,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,999,000 after acquiring an additional 107,483 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 500,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 127,433 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,319,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,206,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895,469 shares during the last quarter. 2.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

