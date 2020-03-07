Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Banco Santander from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.88.

Banco Santander stock opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.05. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAN. Fund Evaluation Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 305.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

