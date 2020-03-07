Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from C$102.00 to C$98.00. The stock traded as low as C$88.25 and last traded at C$88.37, with a volume of 1345367 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$90.93.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$102.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$109.00 to C$107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$105.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$104.17.

In other Bank of Montreal news, Senior Officer Richard D. Rudderham sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.47, for a total transaction of C$32,699.11. Also, Senior Officer Mona Elizabeth Malone sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.22, for a total transaction of C$541,234.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$117,822.41.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$100.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$98.65. The firm has a market cap of $58.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.64.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.84 billion. Research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.2899995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 47.09%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

