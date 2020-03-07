Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 687,412 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,844 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $34,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 791.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Motco lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, January 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $38.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.43. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52-week low of $37.36 and a 52-week high of $54.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

