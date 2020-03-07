Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $30.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Bank Ozk traded as low as $24.22 and last traded at $24.23, with a volume of 307251 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.76.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OZK. BidaskClub raised shares of Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bank Ozk by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,222,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,699,000 after acquiring an additional 55,669 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Bank Ozk by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,290,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,868,000 after acquiring an additional 95,119 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in Bank Ozk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,126,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,800,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,912,000 after purchasing an additional 164,613 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.72.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 33.53%. The business had revenue of $245.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank Ozk will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

