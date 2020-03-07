BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BankUnited from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.29.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $27.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $27.19 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.80 and its 200 day moving average is $33.93. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.20. BankUnited had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $223.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

In other BankUnited news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 76,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $2,779,539.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,931,476.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKU. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in BankUnited by 412.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.