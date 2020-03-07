Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BXRX. Zacks Investment Research cut Baudax Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Baudax Bio from to in a report on Friday, February 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Baudax Bio in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Baudax Bio in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Baudax Bio in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.90.

BXRX opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.46 million and a PE ratio of -1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.13. Baudax Bio has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $10.14.

