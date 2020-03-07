Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp Acquires 115,454 Shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Stock

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 115,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $1,164,930.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . alerts:

On Wednesday, March 4th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 118,002 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $820,113.90.

On Thursday, February 27th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 1,500 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $10,980.00.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 5,763 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $43,107.24.

On Thursday, February 20th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 1,300 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $9,906.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 1,294 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $9,549.72.

On Friday, February 14th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 1,838 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $13,656.34.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 1,870 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $13,763.20.

On Monday, February 10th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 2,048 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $15,011.84.

On Thursday, February 6th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 5,996 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $43,291.12.

On Monday, February 3rd, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,928 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $13,611.68.

Shares of NASDAQ ICMB opened at $6.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $8.13. The company has a market cap of $91.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.20.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $9.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 million. Research analysts expect that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s payout ratio is currently 101.01%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 95,749 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 312,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 32,577 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 43.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ICMB. ValuEngine downgraded InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.