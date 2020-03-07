Belden (NYSE:BDC) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

BDC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Longbow Research upgraded Belden from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Belden from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cross Research cut Belden from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.60.

BDC opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. Belden has a twelve month low of $38.29 and a twelve month high of $62.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.45.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Belden had a negative net margin of 15.74% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $549.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Belden’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Belden will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Belden in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Belden by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Belden by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

