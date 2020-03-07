Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

BLPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of BLPH opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,679,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 121,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 36.65% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company engages in two programs including INOpulse and BCM.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.