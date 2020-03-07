Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BRY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry Petroleum from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut Berry Petroleum from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Berry Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a hold rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded Berry Petroleum from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Berry Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.04.

Shares of BRY opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.68. The company has a market capitalization of $420.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Berry Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $118.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.30 million. Berry Petroleum had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 7.78%. Analysts forecast that Berry Petroleum will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. Berry Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

In other news, Director Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 16,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $153,994.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Berry Petroleum by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Berry Petroleum by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Berry Petroleum by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,060 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Berry Petroleum by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,416 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Berry Petroleum by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,846 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

