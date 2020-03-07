Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BILI. Morgan Stanley cut Bilibili from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bilibili from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Nomura lifted their price target on Bilibili from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bilibili from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.71.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $26.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.60. Bilibili has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $29.28.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILI. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 60.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 37,735 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Bilibili by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 902,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,898,000 after acquiring an additional 80,728 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bilibili by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,563,000 after acquiring an additional 425,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.41% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

