Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bill.com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $53.63 on Tuesday. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $34.60 and a 1-year high of $64.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.56.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.82 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bill.com will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. August Capital Management V L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth about $294,231,000. Napier Park Global Capital US LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth about $180,858,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth about $79,107,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth about $25,892,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth about $19,256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

