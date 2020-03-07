BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

BVXV opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.23. The company has a market cap of $53.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.49. BIONDVAX PHARMA/S has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $13.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BIONDVAX PHARMA/S stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.22% of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S Company Profile

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which has completed Phase II clinical trials that is used for treating seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus.

