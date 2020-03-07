Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BSM. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Black Stone Minerals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank cut Black Stone Minerals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.06.

Shares of BSM stock opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.46. Black Stone Minerals has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $18.77.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $103.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.06%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 103.45%.

In related news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 4,707 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $62,367.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,417.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 30,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $389,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 352,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,415.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 480.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. 25.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

