Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 860.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneywise Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing stock opened at $262.33 on Friday. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $249.80 and a 12 month high of $427.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $319.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.38. The company has a market cap of $146.63 billion, a PE ratio of -218.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.34.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -236.89%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.03.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.