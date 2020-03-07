Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BCEI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bonanza Creek Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

Bonanza Creek Energy stock opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.46 million, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $26.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 249,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 100,512 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 367,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,572,000 after purchasing an additional 44,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 1,573.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 6,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.