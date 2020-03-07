BP (LON:BP) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.63

News stories about BP (LON:BP) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BP earned a media sentiment score of 0.63 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted BP’s score:

BP stock opened at GBX 395.20 ($5.20) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 459.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 486.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.90. BP has a 12-month low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67). The stock has a market capitalization of $80.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from BP’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. BP’s payout ratio is currently 1.62%.

A number of analysts have commented on BP shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.50) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 600 ($7.89) target price on BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.55) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on BP from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 595 ($7.83) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 602.06 ($7.92).

In related news, insider Brian Gilvary bought 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 492 ($6.47) per share, with a total value of £319.80 ($420.68).

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

