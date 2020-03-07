BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a c rating to a d- rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. BP Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of BP Midstream Partners stock opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.82. BP Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 11.61, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 74.75% and a net margin of 130.68%. The firm had revenue of $35.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.71%. This is an increase from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,398,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,700 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,323,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,655,000 after buying an additional 58,086 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 707,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,037,000 after buying an additional 123,695 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 2.9% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 274,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 7,790 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 362.5% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 216,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 169,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

