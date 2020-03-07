BP (NYSE:BP) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about BP (NYSE:BP) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. BP earned a daily sentiment score of 0.63 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

BP opened at $31.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.42. BP has a 1-year low of $29.71 and a 1-year high of $45.38.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.44 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that BP will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 84.75%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.05.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

