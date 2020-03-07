Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) CEO Acquires $1,205,700.00 in Stock

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) CEO Douglas A. Pertz bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,205,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 388,495 shares in the company, valued at $31,227,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

BCO stock opened at $79.02 on Friday. Brink’s has a twelve month low of $71.52 and a twelve month high of $97.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.98 and its 200-day moving average is $86.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 143.67 and a beta of 1.36.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.07). Brink’s had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 100.74%. The company had revenue of $935.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.42%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Brink’s during the 1st quarter worth about $2,633,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,680,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,116,000 after purchasing an additional 68,734 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 40.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 4.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCO. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brink’s in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Brink’s in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

