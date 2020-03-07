Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,982 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVGO opened at $269.45 on Friday. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $250.09 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58. The company has a market capitalization of $107.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total transaction of $23,326,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 367,292 shares of company stock valued at $112,851,413 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.10.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

