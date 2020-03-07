Brokers Issue Forecasts for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) – Investment analysts at G.Research lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $3.15 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.25. G.Research also issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $74.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

COLL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

COLL opened at $21.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.82 million, a PE ratio of -31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.54. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $126,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 34.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,542 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 295,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $6,475,643.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 402,086 shares in the company, valued at $8,817,745.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $31,532.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,540.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

