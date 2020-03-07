Brokers Issue Forecasts for Pembina Pipeline Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a research note issued on Monday, March 2nd. Cormark analyst B. Watson now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. Cormark also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.26). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Pembina Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.14.

Shares of PBA opened at $34.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.86. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of $33.87 and a 1-year high of $40.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,897,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $737,407,000 after acquiring an additional 974,365 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,940,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $478,794,000 after purchasing an additional 684,504 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,438,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $461,661,000 after purchasing an additional 231,461 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 6,359,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $235,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,769 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $165,062,000. 51.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1569 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 95.00%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.