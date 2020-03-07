Brokers Offer Predictions for BOK Financial Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BOK Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.73. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.81 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.99 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BOKF. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BOK Financial from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson downgraded BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised BOK Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.29.

BOKF stock opened at $65.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $63.84 and a 52-week high of $88.69.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $448.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.77 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.49%.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 12,500 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $999,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,487,039.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in BOK Financial by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in BOK Financial by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 41.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

