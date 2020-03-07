Brokers Offer Predictions for ViacomCBS Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) – Stock analysts at Imperial Capital lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of ViacomCBS in a report issued on Thursday, March 5th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.22. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.41 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on ViacomCBS from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Argus began coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $47.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.59.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $21.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. ViacomCBS has a 1 year low of $20.62 and a 1 year high of $53.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.63.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Nicole Seligman acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $75,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,563 shares in the company, valued at $291,604.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

