Brokers Set Expectations for Marriott International Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marriott International in a report issued on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.77. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Marriott International’s FY2020 earnings at $5.79 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 181.84%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.76.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $110.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.29. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $103.89 and a 12 month high of $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

In other Marriott International news, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total value of $347,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,200.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 47,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $6,803,442.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 734,598 shares in the company, valued at $104,503,911.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,130 shares of company stock worth $12,979,632. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $2,260,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $413,675,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 158.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 134,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,348,000 after purchasing an additional 82,413 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $672,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Institutional investors own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

