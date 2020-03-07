Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an in-line rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.09.

BIP stock opened at $52.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $40.02 and a 1 year high of $56.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.65. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 756.14, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.91). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.538 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,071.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

