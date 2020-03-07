Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Stock Position Lessened by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,990 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 9,709 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 61.2% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COG shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cfra decreased their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.58.

NYSE:COG opened at $16.37 on Friday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $27.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average of $16.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.38.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.04 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

