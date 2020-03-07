Caci International (NYSE:CACI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caci International (NYSE:CACI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CACI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Caci International from $303.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark initiated coverage on Caci International in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks raised Caci International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Caci International from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Caci International in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $283.55.

CACI opened at $241.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29. Caci International has a 1-year low of $176.31 and a 1-year high of $288.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $267.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.28.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Caci International had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Caci International will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.21, for a total transaction of $272,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,489.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 163 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.87, for a total value of $44,803.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,171.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Caci International during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caci International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,009,000 after buying an additional 9,466 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Caci International by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,140,000 after purchasing an additional 19,425 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caci International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,544,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Caci International by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 32,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Caci International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

