Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.10.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $64.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.74. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $57.76 and a 1 year high of $80.40.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 62.01% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $599.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $2,763,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,370,712.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.47, for a total transaction of $208,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,313,598.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,197 shares of company stock worth $28,050,220 over the last ninety days. 2.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HWG Holdings LP increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 204.2% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 7,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 18.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,973,000 after acquiring an additional 42,326 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 505,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,390,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 151,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

