Capital One Financial Weighs in on Continental Resources, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Continental Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $2.69 per share for the year. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CLR. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Continental Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Continental Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Continental Resources from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Continental Resources from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.68.

Shares of CLR opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.10. Continental Resources has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.16.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Continental Resources had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,508 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,462 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 5.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,669 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Continental Resources news, SVP Eric Spencer Eissenstat sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John D. Hart purchased 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $282,366.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,212,496 shares of company stock valued at $40,910,039. Company insiders own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

