CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of CMO stock opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $9.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average is $7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $737.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61, a quick ratio of 10.32 and a current ratio of 10.32.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $74.28 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH news, SVP Roy Kim bought 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $82,836.00. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,675,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 11.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

