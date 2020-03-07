Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Stake Increased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 797,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,660 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $39,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.2% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAH opened at $51.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Cardinal Health Inc has a 12 month low of $41.03 and a 12 month high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $39.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 45.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4811 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.88.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

