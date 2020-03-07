Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Carnival (NYSE:CCL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CCL. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Carnival from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Standpoint Research upgraded Carnival from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carnival from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Carnival from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.80.

CCL opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.87. Carnival has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $57.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

