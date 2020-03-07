Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $31.42

Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.42 and last traded at $31.42, with a volume of 176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CARO shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Carolina Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Carolina Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Carolina Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.65 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.35. The company has a market cap of $777.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Carolina Financial had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.13 million. Analysts expect that Carolina Financial Corp will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Carolina Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.61%.

In other Carolina Financial news, EVP David L. Morrow sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $218,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,287,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carolina Financial by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 102,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 25,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carolina Financial by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 309,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,379,000 after purchasing an additional 37,564 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Carolina Financial by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 211,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,127,000 after buying an additional 108,208 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carolina Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $4,150,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Carolina Financial by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 88,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

Carolina Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CARO)

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

