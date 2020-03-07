Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $35.66

Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.66 and last traded at $35.72, with a volume of 6923 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.17.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $573.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

