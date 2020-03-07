Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $44.00

Shares of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.00 and last traded at $44.00, with a volume of 9167 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.06.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Cass Information Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $641.32 million, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.01 and a 200 day moving average of $54.72.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.94 million during the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 19.34%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASS. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 341,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,739,000 after acquiring an additional 132,156 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 42,865 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 93,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 33,050 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 424.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 21,232 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cass Information Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,190,000. 56.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

