CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

CBZ stock opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. CBIZ has a fifty-two week low of $19.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.85.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CBIZ will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 4,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $106,823.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,266.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $945,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,621,159.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,246 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBZ. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 145,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in CBIZ by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in CBIZ by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

