CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered CBRE Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.60.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE stock opened at $54.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.64. CBRE Group has a 12-month low of $45.16 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.73.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,422,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,629,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,479,000 after buying an additional 1,646,800 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,203,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,323,000 after buying an additional 1,129,347 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,256,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,742,000 after buying an additional 765,289 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 596.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 804,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,303,000 after purchasing an additional 688,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.