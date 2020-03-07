Celanese (NYSE:CE) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CE. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Celanese to and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Celanese from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celanese from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.71.

Celanese stock opened at $92.25 on Tuesday. Celanese has a 12-month low of $88.07 and a 12-month high of $128.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.64.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). Celanese had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Celanese will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.02%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 452,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,322,000 after buying an additional 97,168 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Celanese by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

