Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CDEV. SunTrust Banks cut Centennial Resource Development from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Centennial Resource Development from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.96.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.80. Centennial Resource Development has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $10.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $515.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.21.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO George S. Glyphis bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 708,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,021.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Shapiro bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,323.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDEV. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

