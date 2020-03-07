Chemours (NYSE:CC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Chemours (NYSE:CC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CC. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemours from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra upgraded Chemours from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Chemours from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chemours has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.86.

NYSE:CC opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -37.42 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.80. Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 52.65%. Research analysts predict that Chemours will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Chemours’s payout ratio is 39.84%.

In other Chemours news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 220,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $3,532,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,992. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Brown purchased 7,500 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $105,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 479.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

