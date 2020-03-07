CHIBA BK LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of CHIBA BK LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:CHBAY opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. CHIBA BK LTD/ADR has a 12-month low of $22.76 and a 12-month high of $29.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.89.

Get CHIBA BK LTD/ADR alerts:

About CHIBA BK LTD/ADR

The Chiba Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It offers various deposit products, including current, ordinary, savings, time, and liquid deposits, as well as deposits at notice; and various loans and bills discounting. The company also engages in securities, leasing, credit card, and credit guarantee business; management and collection of claims; and outsourcing of operational business.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CHIBA BK LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHIBA BK LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.