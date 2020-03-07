Christopher Isaac Stone Sells 10,000 Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christopher Isaac Stone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, Christopher Isaac Stone sold 20,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.43, for a total value of $1,888,600.00.

Shares of BYND stock opened at $96.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $239.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.29.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.52 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KPCB XIV Associates LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth $258,501,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Beyond Meat by 265.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 487,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,878,000 after purchasing an additional 354,426 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth $29,537,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth $25,703,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth $22,338,000. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BYND shares. BNP Paribas decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Bernstein Bank downgraded Beyond Meat to a “market perform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.91.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

