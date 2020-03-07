Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA’s (MGDDF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGDDF opened at $106.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.37 and its 200 day moving average is $116.06. Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA has a fifty-two week low of $100.19 and a fifty-two week high of $133.65.

About Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Passenger Car and Light Truck Tires and Related Distribution; Truck Tires and Related Distribution; and Specialty Businesses. It offers tires for cars, vans, trucks, buses, farm machinery, earthmovers, mining and handling equipment, tramways, metros, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and bicycles.

