Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Cigna were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cigna from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.15.

Cigna stock opened at $195.52 on Friday. Cigna Corp has a fifty-two week low of $141.95 and a fifty-two week high of $224.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.34. The company has a market capitalization of $72.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.72.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

In related news, EVP John M. Murabito sold 10,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $2,090,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,742,521. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 7,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $1,515,811.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,803,862.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,815 shares of company stock valued at $10,664,482. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

