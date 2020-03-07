Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

CIDM opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.80. Cinedigm has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $2.06.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter.

About Cinedigm

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: The First Digital Cinema Deployment, The Second Digital Cinema Deployment, Digital Cinema Services, and Media Content and Entertainment Group.

