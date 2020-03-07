Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CBLI opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25. Cleveland BioLabs has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.68 million, a P/E ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 0.19.

About Cleveland BioLabs

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in radiation mitigation, oncology immunotherapy, and vaccines.

