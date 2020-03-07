Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clipper Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

Shares of CLPR opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.29. The company has a market capitalization of $193.11 million, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of -0.03. Clipper Realty has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $13.53.

In other news, Director Howard M. Lorber acquired 13,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $134,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Bistricer acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $199,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,278,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,652,238.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 44,656 shares of company stock worth $444,616 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Clipper Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Clipper Realty by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Clipper Realty by 246.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Clipper Realty by 725.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Clipper Realty by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.